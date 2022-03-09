Newcastle United join race to sign Antonio Rudiger

Newcastle United are reportedly among a few clubs looking to swoop for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old has less than four months left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

As it stands, it is suggested that the Blues remain with a chance of convincing the Germany international to extend his stay.

However, the Magpies are ready to join the race for Rudiger’s signature. The centre-back will realistically have his pick of clubs in the summer, potentially leaving Eddie Howe’s side as underdogs to get a deal over the line.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation.