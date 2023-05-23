Real Madrid interested in signing Rayan Cherki

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, according to Fichajes.

Madrid’s interest in the Frenchman remains strong, with plans underway for a potential transfer during the upcoming summer window. Evidently, the La Liga giants are revisiting their previous admiration for the frontman and are now looking to solidify their pursuit, with an eye towards building a formidable squad in the years to come.

The 19-year-old has undoubtedly caught the attention of many with his impressive performances for the Ligue 1 outfit. Displaying a remarkable level of attacking prowess, he has notched a stunning tally of five goals and contributed as many assists across all competitions for Les Gones.

The teenager still has much to learn, but his immense potential has garnered widespread acclaim, positioning him as a prospective force to be reckoned with in the forthcoming years. His versatility is an asset to behold, as he exhibits remarkable proficiency in all four attacking positions, including the coveted No.9 role, rendering him an invaluable asset, particularly for esteemed clubs of grand stature.

Numerous media reports have already forged links between Cherki and a potential move to the Bernabeu, with such speculation intensifying following the conclusion of the January transfer window. In fact, certain narratives have even suggested that Los Blancos are willing to make necessary adjustments, including offloading certain players, in order to create room for the highly sought-after 19-year-old French prodigy.

Reports of Real Madrid’s interest in Cherki initially emerged during Zinedine Zidane’s tenure as manager, suggesting a sustained monitoring of the attacker. As the summer transfer window approaches, Cherki’s contractual situation at the Groupama Stadium may compel the Ligue 1 giants to make a pivotal decision regarding his future.

Cherki’s existing contract will have only a year left when the current season draws to a close, although Lyon do possess the option to extend it by an additional year. Consequently, the summer transfer window presents an opportune moment for Lyon to maximise their returns on the promising young Frenchman.