Man United reignite Harry Kane pursuit

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is interested in signing Harry Kane, and there is a possibility that the Red Devils will make a move for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

According to The Guardian, United are prepared to intensify their pursuit of Kane and the club manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly “obsessed” with the 29-year-old striker and may encourage the 20-time English champions to test Daniel Levy’s determination by making an approach.

Manchester United are in need of a striker and have internally discussed several notable options for the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag has identified the striking position as a problem area in his squad and is eager to bring in a new number nine. The question now remains as to which player Manchester United will manage to sign.

Various options have been considered internally, but the final decision will depend on the availability and price of their targets. Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos is still a potential option, as is Victor Osimhen. However, United may be deterred by the potential £130 million asking price for Osimhen. Nevertheless, they might still attempt to pursue him.

Kane remains a top priority on Man United’s shortlist. Ten Hag is reportedly “obsessed” with the 29-year-old and wants the club to make an approach to explore the opportunity of signing him.

According to the report, Manchester United are prepared to challenge Daniel Levy by making a substantial offer for Harry Kane. However, convincing the Tottenham chairman to sell his prized asset may prove to be a difficult task.

Recent reports have suggested the possibility of Kane signing a contract extension to continue his tenure at Tottenham. While the player has remained silent, it is not like two years ago when he expressed his desire to leave. Despite Tottenham’s struggles this season, Kane may opt to stay.