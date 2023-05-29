Chelsea set sights on Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea are reportedly planning to make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window.

The Serbian has faced difficulties during his time with the Old Lady and it is likely that he will move on soon.

Juventus, no longer in the Champions League, are looking to offload some of their highest-paid players.

Adrien Rabiot and Angel di Maria are set to leave on free transfers, and it is highly expected that Vlahovic will be sold as well.

According to reports, Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign Vlahovic and has already contacted his agent.

Despite not participating in European competitions next season, the Blues are willing to offer the 23-year-ld a significant increase in salary.

Juventus purchased Vlahovic from Fiorentina for £65m last year, and they are expected to demand £80m for his sale.

Arsenal and Manchester United also hold an interest in the frontman, but they have not made any formal approaches.

Arsenal had been determined to sign Vlahovic in January last year, but he ultimately chose to join Juventus from Fiorentina instead.