Manchester City join race to sign Mateo Kovacic

In the captivating realm of English football, Manchester City have initiated negotiations with Chelsea midfield maestro Mateo Kovacic, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Kovacic has proven to be an indispensable asset for the Blues. Nevertheless, it appears all but certain that the Croatian will embark on a new chapter in his storied career.

As the calendar flips to July, the playmaker will find himself treading the hallowed grounds of the final year of his contract. Regrettably, attempts to secure a contract extension have hit an impasse, fostering an atmosphere of imminent departure.

EXCL: Manchester City have opened concrete talks to sign Mateo Kovacic in the summer. Positive discussions took place with player’s camp in the last few days over personal terms 🚨🔵 #MCFC Chelsea, open to selling Kovacic as part of midfield revolution. Talks will continue soon. pic.twitter.com/a9IL6NSdug — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

However, sources reveal that the Premier League champions have engaged in constructive discussions with the entourage of the esteemed football craftsman, paving the way for a potential transfer in the upcoming summer period.

The Chelsea hierarchy appears hesitant to commit to a contract extension, navigating the delicate balance between mitigating risk and honouring the remarkable contributions of this resolute midfield dynamo.