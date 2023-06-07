Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo on Arsenal radar?

Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in signing two players from Manchester City during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners had an impressive performance in the Premier League, securing a second-place finish, just five points behind Manchester City.

The North Londoners now aims to strengthen their squad further, and according to Sky Sports, manager Mikel Arteta might consider recruiting players from his former club.

Arteta is particularly interested in signing midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract with City expires at the end of June.

Despite having a tempting offer from Barcelona, Arsenal remain optimistic about convincing Gundogan to join them this summer.

Additionally, Arteta has identified full-back Joao Cancelo as another key target, as he seeks to enhance the team’s creativity from the flanks in the upcoming season.

Currently, there is a significant disparity in valuation between the two clubs, but there is potential for a compromise to be reached in the near future.