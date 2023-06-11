Manchester United step up Diogo Costa pursuit

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their interest in the Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Although David de Gea currently holds the position of Man United’s first-choice keeper, his future at Old Trafford looks uncertain.

While the Spaniard is expected to sign a new contract, there are no guarantees that he will retain his starting position.

According to a report from A Bola, the Red Devils have now increased their negotiations to acquire Diogo Costa from Porto this month.

The Portuguese giants are currently in need of balancing their financial situation by June 30, and they are willing to sell their goalkeeper.

Costa currently has a release clause valued at €75m, but the Premier League giants are hoping to secure a discount for an early deal.

Chelsea have also been linked with the 23-year-old stopper, but it is unlikely that they will be able to persuade him to join their team.

Costa has ambitions of playing in the Champions League, an opportunity that the Blues cannot provide for at least one season.

Despite operating on a limited budget this summer, Manchester United remain eager to secure early signings.