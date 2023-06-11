Tottenham Hotspur keen on Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray this summer, joining several other clubs from the Premier League and across Europe who are also keen on the player.

The 23-year-old attacker moved from Roma to the Turkish club in February and has made a strong impression, contributing five goals in 10 league appearances as his team won the Turkish Super Lig.

According to Tutto Juve, Spurs are one of the clubs interested in signing Zaniolo, despite the fact that he only recently moved to Turkey.

It is believed that Galatasaray would prefer a loan deal for Zaniolo next season rather than a permanent transfer, which is an arrangement favoured by Juventus.

With a release clause of just under £30m, Zaniolo could be a cost-effective option as Ange Postecoglou looks to shape his Spurs side into one that can compete for European football in the upcoming season.