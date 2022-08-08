PSG on verge of completing deal to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to wrap up a deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The 26-year-old has been constantly linked with a move away from Naples over a previous couple of years, with plenty of Premier League clubs tipped to make a move.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been linked with a move for the Spaniard, whose contract with Partenopei expires at the end of the current campaign.

The Serie A outfit are understood to be open to a cut-price sale in order to avoid losing Ruiz for nothing in 2023.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are set to win the race for Ruiz’s signature, and talks have reached a “very advanced” stage with the Italian giants.

Ruiz’s agents have reportedly been in dialogue with the Parisians for a number of weeks, and the Spaniard will soon become Les Parisiens’ latest summer acquisition.

Napoli paid just €3m for Ruiz from Real Betis in the summer of 2018, and he has since contributed 22 goals and 17 assists in 166 games for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

The midfielder ended the previous campaign with seven goals and five assists from 38 matches in all competitions.