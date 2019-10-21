PSG determined to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly determined to sign the Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan.

While Keylor Navas from Real Madrid was brought in the summer, PSG head-coach Thomas Tuchel will want to add another fresh face in the mid-season.

According to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to move ahead with an attempt to secure the signature of Milan youngster Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It is understood, the Italian outfit are in a position where they need to make player sales in order to comply with FFP regulations.

Parting ways with Rossoneri could potentially raise in the region of £40m, with the report claiming that the Parisians are also prepared to offer Alphonse Areola in part-exchange.