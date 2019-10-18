Man United eye January swoop for Edinson Cavani?

Manchester United have reportedly identified PSG forward Edinson Cavani as a potential transfer target ahead of the January transfer window.

United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded reinforcements at Old Trafford after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

According to 90Min, Manchester United have placed Cavani on a list of potential targets as they prepare for the mid-season transfer window.

The Uruguay international, who is now in his seventh season at Paris Saint-Germain, will be available for free at the end of the season if the Ligue 1 champions do not renew his contract.

The report goes on to claim, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 32-year-old striker ahead of the January window.