Inter Milan, Juventus to battle for Alvaro Morata?

Inter Milan and Juventus could reportedly slug it out over the summer for the Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a mixed season at Wanda Metropolitano, finding the back of the net on 22 occasions in 61 appearances in all competitions.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on Los Rojiblanco’s finances with that said, Diego Simeone’s side find themselves in a position where they must reduce Morata’s wages over the coming weeks.

According to Tuttosport, the Italian champions Juventus are considering to try to secure a reunion with the Spain international, who scored 27 goals for the Bianconeri in all competitions between 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also said to be monitoring Morata’s situation, aware that Lautaro Martinez is attracting interest from Barcelona.