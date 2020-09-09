Staff

Newcastle United sign Jamal Lewis on five year deal


Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of defender Jamal Lewis from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

The Northern Ireland full-back has agreed a five-year contract with the Magpies after the two sides agreed a fee, reported being worth around £15million, excluding add-ons.

The Tyneside outfit said on their official website: “Highly-rated full-back Jamal Lewis has become Newcastle United’s fifth signing of the summer after joining the Magpies from Norwich City.

“The Northern Ireland international has signed a five-year contract at St. James’ Park after earning rave reviews for his performances last season despite the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League.”

Lewis was a regular starter for the Canaries during the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old defender is the fifth player to move to St James’ Park this summer.


