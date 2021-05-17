Barcelona eye summer move for Real Valladolid youngster











Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Real Valladolid youngster Ivan San Jose.

The 17-year-old midfielder is yet to make his first-team debut for Pucela but his performances at the youth level have understandably attracted interest from the Catalan giants.

According to Sport, San Jose’s impressive displays have captured the attention of Barcelona, who have been impressed by his skills.

The report adds that the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic could lead to Ronald Koeman’s side looking to teenagers for inspiration, with Pedri providing to be a huge success for the first team this season.

San Jose has scored 21 goals at the youth level last season, and the Camp Nou outfit are thought to be one of a number of clubs monitoring his progress.

Barcelona are also believed to be close to completing a deal for Sergio Aguero, who will be available on free transfer this summer.