West Ham United sign Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo

West Ham United have announced the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the London Stadium, with an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Scamacca becomes the Hammers’ fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes.

The striker joined Sassuolo in 2017, before heading out on loan to Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli and Genoa between January 2018 and May 2021.

Scamacca could make his competitive debut for the Hammers in their opening league game of the 2022-23 season at home against Manchester City on August 7.

The Italian will wear the No.7 shirt.