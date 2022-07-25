Bournemouth interested in Coventry City’s Simon Moore

Bournemouth are lining up a swoop for Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore ahead of their return to the Premier League, according to The Daily Mail.

Following the end of Freddie Woodman’s loan spell at the Vitality Stadium last season, Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker searching for a backup shot-stopper to provide the competition required for the club’s Number one keeper Mark Travers.

Coventry’s Moore is said to have captured Parker’s attention. The 32-year-old left Sheffield United to join the Sky Blues last summer, and established himself as the number one at the club, during which he went on to keep nine clean sheets in 41 Championship games.

The Cherries have only signed Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks on free transfers during the ongoing transfer window.

Moore is currently under contract with Coventry until 2024.