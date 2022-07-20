Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo on Tottenham Hotspur radar?

Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to Calcio Mercato.

Despite adding new six players to their squad, Spurs could make a move to sign the Italy international.

Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici has flown out to Italy to discuss a potential transfer with Giallorossi chief Tiago Pinto.

However, before making an offer for Zaniolo, the Premier League outfit may have to sell both Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele to free up funds.

Zaniolo, 23, who has two years left to run on his contract, has scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side last season.