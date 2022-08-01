Arsenal join race for Chelsea’s Timo Werner?

Arsenal have emerged as rumoured suitors for Chelsea attacker Timo Werner.

Speculation surrounding Werner’s future is beginning to rise up after he struggled to show his performance once again in the 2021-22 season.

Then Germany international only scored four times in the English top flight, contributing 11 goals and six assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has posted a relatively strong record of 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 matches for Chelsea since 2020, but he has been unable to retain his form in the Bundesliga.

Despite already allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave Stamford Bridge for Inter Milan on loan, the Blues are said to be open to letting Werner depart elsewhere.

Newcastle United are said to be in talks over a loan deal for the former RB Leipzig man, while the La Liga champions Real Madrid consider him as a possible backup striker for Karim Benzema.

Werner is under contract with Chelsea until 2025.