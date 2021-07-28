West Ham United eye move for Abdallah Sima











West Ham United manager David Moyes ramped up his interest in signing Abdallah Sima from Slavia Prague this summer.

The 20-year-old scored 20 goals and made eight assists from 39 appearances in all competitions and his stellar club form throughout the 2020-21 season has earned him links with some of Europe’s biggest names.

Manchester United and Arsenal have previously been linked with a swoop for the youngster, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are not thought to be planning a move following Edinson Cavani’s contract extension.

According to The Telegraph, The Hammers head coach David Moyes is a keen admirer of Sima and is keeping close tabs on his situation at the Russian outfit, where he has a contract until 2024.

The two-cap Senegal international already has experience of Europa League football, scoring four goals in last season’s competition.