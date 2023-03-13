Tottenham identify Jordan Pickford as their priority summer target

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Everton’s Jordan Pickford as their priority summer transfer target, according to a report.

The Frenchman, who has been Tottenham’s top goalkeeper for a long time, is in the last 18 months of his contract at the club. Unfortunately, his performances have declined noticeably this season. Given that he will turn 37 on Boxing Day and is not expected to receive a contract extension, Tottenham will have to look for a new goalkeeper.

The current backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster is not a viable long-term solution, and Spurs’ other goalkeepers Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman have just one senior appearance between them.

Tottenham are in need of a new first-choice goalkeeper for the 2023-24 season, and Jordan Pickford has been rumoured as a potential target. However, Tottenham’s chances of signing the England number one appeared to be over after he signed a new contract with Everton until 2027.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in pursuing Pickford, who remains at the top of their list of transfer targets for the goalkeeper position. It is also reported that Pickford’s new contract with Everton includes a relegation clause, which allows him to leave if the Toffees are relegated to the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur may have to pay £35m to sign the 29-year-old stopper, even if the club relegated. However, they may attempt to negotiate a lower fee. It is believed that there will not be much difference in wages between what Pickford currently earns at Everton and what Tottenham will offer him.

If Tottenham unable to secure the signing of Pickford, they may consider pursuing Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, whom the Lions are reportedly willing to listen to offers for.