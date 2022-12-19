Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Milan’s Pierre Kalulu

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu in January.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his squad during the mid-season transfer window and signing a new centre-back is believed to be one of his main priorities.

According to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Kalulu, who is said to be valued at around £44m by Milan.

The Lilywhites could offer Japhet Tanganga as part of a deal, with the Rossoneri supposedly interested in the 23-year-old defender.

The Englishman came through the Tottenham academy and has made 44 appearances for the North Londoners.

Meanwhile, Kalulu has established himself as a peripheral figure in AC Milan’s side, appearing in all 21 of their games this term.