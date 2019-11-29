Report – Real Madrid step up interest in Paul Pogba

Real Madrid head-coach Zinedine Zidane remains desperate to lure Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to the Bernabeu, according to The Daily Mirror.

The transfer expert claims that Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered Zidane the chance to sign Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen or Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz.

However, a Spanish journalist called Eduardo Inda claims Zidane has made it clear that the 47-year-old manager wants to sign Pogba rather than Eriksen or Ruiz.

According to the journalist, Zidane has told Perez that United midfielder Pogba would add “genuine quality” to Madrid’s options in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils haven been without the France international due to injury since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in September.

Pogba moved to Man United in a club-record £89m deal from Juventus in 2016.