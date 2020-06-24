Report – Manchester United considering move for Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be in the market for a new defender, although the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic could hinder moves for players such as Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Badiashile has established himself as a regular fixture for Les Monegasques since his debut in 2018, with the 19-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions before the Ligue 1 season was curtailed.

The France Under-19 international has a contract at Monaco until the summer of 2024, though, and Monaco have supposedly already rejected a €15m bid for the teenager from league rivals Rennes.

Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia are also said to be keen on Badiashile’s situation.