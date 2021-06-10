Staff

Pierre Ekwah Elimby joins West Ham United


West Ham United have announced the signing of the promising French youngster Pierre Ekwah Elimby from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has signed on an initial three-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year.

“I am really looking forward to getting started here. It is a big thing,” the teenager said on West Ham’s official website.

“The under-23s and first team work closely, and I think that young players here have got a good chance of breaking through as they have done in the past.”

Elimby can also operate as a centre-back, and his versatility could boost his chances of breaking into the Hammers’ first team.


