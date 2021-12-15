Newcastle United contemplating bid for 29-year-old Dutchman

Newcastle United are weighing up a summer move for VfL Wolfsburg forward Wout Weghorst, according to German outlet Kicker.

The Netherlands international is currently facing an uncertain future at Wolfsburg. The Bundesliga side is set for a mid-season makeover after a disappointing start to the season.

The report adds that the 29-year-old striker is unlikely to remain at Wolfsburg beyond the summer of 2022, making Newcastle United a major favourite in a potential transfer chase.

While the Dutchman likely won’t be an option in the winter, the Premier League outfit certainly have no shortage of alternatives. They are already in contention to sign Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, while manager Eddie Howe is also targeting a move for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.