Napoli keen to beat Arsenal to Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes?

Napoli could are reportedly keen to edge out Arsenal in the race to sign Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

A recent report suggested that the Gunners have made an official approach to sign the Brazil international, who racked up 34 appearances for Lille in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

While the north Londoners are regarded as the favourites to land the 22-year-old defender who is understood to be a man in demand and Mikel Arteta will be unlikely to wind up a deal for him swiftly.

According to Sky Sports News, the Italian outfit Napoli have offered Gabriel a lucrative contract in order to fend off interest from Arsenal in favour of Serie A.

The report adds that Everton have met Lille’s asking price for the Brazilian, but Arsenal and Napoli could reportedly slug it out over the summer for Gabriel’s services.