Manchester United to move for Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are considering a move for the Slovenia international in the upcoming transfer window.

Man United head coach Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add a new frontman to his squad, and the 19-year-old forward is among his top choices, along with Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane.

Despite a challenging start to the season, the Mancunian giants are still in contention for the title and has already won the Carabao Cup. With the FA Cup still within reach, many believe that further reinforcements could solidify their position in the division.

Erik ten Hag has identified a central striker as a crucial addition to the club’s squad. Although Wout Weghorst was signed on loan to fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, he is unlikely to be signed permanently.

According to reports, Weghorst was more of an experimental signing, and Ten Hag is now looking for a more dynamic striker in the next transfer window. Victor Osimhen is said to be their top priority, and United are reportedly willing to spend big to secure his services from Napoli.

While Harry Kane is also on their radar, several complications could hinder any potential deal for the Tottenham star. To keep his options open, Ten Hag has also included Tammy Abraham and Benjamin Sesko on his shortlist.

Manchester United had shown interest in Benjamin Sesko before signing Weghorst in January. It was reported that the club’s staff believed the 19-year-old attacker would be a good fit for their side, but the high transfer fee involved prevented any mid-season move.

Sesko has a contract at the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2028. However, it remains unclear whether the German club would be willing to let him go before he even plays for them.