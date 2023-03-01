Borussia Dortmund frontrunners to sign Daichi Kamada

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Daichi Kamada on a free transfer this summer.

The Japanese midfielder is due to depart Deutsche Bank Park at the end of the season after a six-year stint in western Germany.

According to 90min, Dortmund appears to be the front-runner among German clubs vying for Kamada’s services. By enabling the 26-year-old to stay in Germany.

Over the past three-and-a-half seasons with Eintracht, the Japanese attacker has scored 18 goals in league matches and an additional 14 in European competitions, playing a crucial role in their triumph in the UEFA Europa League last season.

He also participated in all four of Japan’s World Cup games, aiding them in reaching the last 16 by surprising Spain and Germany.

It is worth noting that the signing of Kamada is not necessarily a substitute for Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.