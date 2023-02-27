Chelsea considering summer move for Marcelo Brozovic

Chelsea are reportedly considering the possibility of signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic at the end of the current season.

Despite being a key player for the Nerazzurri, the Croatian has struggled with injuries this season, resulting in only 16 appearances. As a result, the speculation surrounding his future has gathered pace, with Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that the Blues are interested in bringing him onboard.

Despite a string of new acquisitions, Chelsea’s team still lacks cohesion and stability, prompting them to consider adding experienced players during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Marcelo Brozovic has emerged as a potential candidate for the West Londoners. Despite recently signing a new contract that will keep him with Inter Milan until 2026, the 30-year-old midfielder could be a valuable addition to Chelsea’s squad.

Acquiring Brozovic from Inter in the summer transfer window is unlikely to be a cheap endeavour for Chelsea, as the Serie A club are expected to demand at least €30 million for the Croatian.