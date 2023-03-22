Manchester United reignite Axel Disasi pursuit

Manchester United have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Axel Disasi as they attempt to secure his signature in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have held discussions with the centre-back’s representatives regarding a potential deal, according to Footmercato.

The 25-year-old Monaco defender has been a regular starter for in the Ligue 1 this season, racking up 28 appearances, scoring twice and assisting three times. He has also represented France, making his debut in the World Cup defeat to Tunisia in November and featuring in two other matches at the tournament in Qatar, including the final loss to Argentina.

Despite Disasi’s contract with Monaco not expiring until June 2025, Manchester United are seriously considering signing him ahead of next season. The 20-time English champions are reportedly impressed with the Frenchman’s strength and aerial ability.

Monaco will face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 as they look to record back-to-back wins after the international break, while Manchester United’s next match will be against top-four rivals Newcastle United.