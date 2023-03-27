Newcastle United eyeing move for Adrien Rabiot?

Newcastle United have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Magpies have a good chance of securing European football for next season. They are also in contention for the Champions League spots, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by only two points despite having played two fewer games.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his squad in the summer to successfully balance domestic and European competitions.

Fichajes reports that Newcastle United are interested in signing Rabiot, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The France international was strongly linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but a move did not materialise.

As a result, the Frenchman has remained at Juventus, where he has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 33 competitive games.

He has been a crucial player in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad, having started in 22 out of his 23 Serie A appearances this season. His strong relationship with Allegri may persuade him to stay with the Turin outfit.

However, the 27-year-old midfielder has yet to make a final decision on his future and is set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Rabiot is presently on international duty with France and played a significant role in Friday’s 4-0 win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 qualifying round.