Man United keen on Aleksandar Mitrovic

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of next season.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are interested in signing the Serbia international.

He initially joined the Cottagers from Newcastle United in 2018 on a six-month loan before making a permanent transfer in the summer. Since then, the frontman has been a standout player for the club.

The 28-year-old has been in impressive form this season, contributing 11 goals in 21 top flight appearances. Fulham currently sits at 9th place in the Premier League standings.

Mitrovic’s impressive performance in front of the goal has drawn attention from several clubs, including Manchester United, who may make a move for him in the summer. The Mancunian giants are in need of a new number nine.

While United head coach Erik ten Hag has made significant improvements to the squad. He recognises the need for a new striker in the upcoming season. Manchester United’s top targets are Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane, but they are aware of the high transfer fees associated with those players. As a result, the club are exploring more affordable alternatives.

Mitrovic has emerged as a viable option for the Red Devils. His arrival would bring a lot of goals and strength to the team, and he could serve as either the primary striker or a rotational player under ten Hag’s tactics.