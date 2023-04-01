Arsenal keeping close eye on Eric Garcia?

Arsenal are closely monitoring the rise of Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia.

Barcelona are expected to release a large number of players to reduce their wage bill ahead of the 2023-24 season, and the 22-year-old defender might be one of them.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the arrival of Martinez could persuade Garcia to exit during the summer, and the Gunners are willing to pursue his signature.

The report adds that the North Londoners attempted to bring the Spain international back to the Premier League in January, but he refused a mid-season departure from Barcelona.

However, the centre-back will ponder over his future at Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window.

Garcia remains contracted with Barcelona until 2026, and he has recorded one goal and two assists in 57 games for the Blaugrana in all competitions.