Manchester City keen on signing Leonardo Bonucci?











Manchester City have emerged as rumoured suitors for Juventus stalwart Leonardo Bonucci.

Despite signing Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in the summer transfer window, City boss Pep Guardiola is supposedly keen to strengthen his defensive ranks further.

The Spanish tactician is believed to want a more senior figure at Manchester – one who can get along well in the defence in a Vincent Kompany-like manner.

According to Todofichajes, Guardiola has identified 33-year-old Bonucci as the player who fits the bill at the Etihad, but striking a deal for the Italy international will not be easy.

The centre-back has been a regular this season and is contracted to the Bianconeri until 2024, so it would likely take a significant offer to convince the Italian away from the Serie A champions.

Bonucci has scored 30 goals in 420 appearances for Juventus.