Man United make enquiry for Christian Eriksen











Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen.

The 28-year-old midfielder has largely struggled for Nerazzurri since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in January and is expected to leave the San Siro outfit during the winter transfer window.

A bunch of clubs have been credited with an interest in the Denmark international, who has made just 12 appearances at club level this season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror, the Dane has already come to an agreement with Antonio Conte’s side to leave the Italian giants in January, and the Red Devils have approached the club to discuss a potential move.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder, who contributed 69 goals and 89 assists in 305 appearances for Spurs before moving on earlier this year.

Eriksen is believed to be valued in the region of £27m.