Man United reignite interest in Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United have reportedly reignited their interest in signing RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano this summer.

The Red Devils kicked off the new campaign to a disappointing start when they were beaten 3-1 to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Telegraph claims that United have now revived their pursuit of Upamecano to improve their leaky defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were heavily linked with a move for the centre-back earlier this summer but had decided to wait for another year due to a release clause which gets active in 2021.

However, the report claims that the 20-time English champions would need to sell players before they buy the Frenchman.

The likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are all said to be available for departure, but time is running out with the transfer deadline is due to conclude on October 5.

Upamecano, 21, would likely to cost Manchester United more this summer, somewhere at around £60m.