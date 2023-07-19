Man United on verge of signing Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Atalanta’s rising star Rasmus Hojlund for the summer transfer window, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old striker has emerged as one of Serie A’s standout players during the 2022-23 season, displaying immense potential for a bright future in football.

Personal terms have been agreed upon between Hojlund and Man United’s manager Erik ten Hag, and the Denmark international is eager to make the move to Old Trafford. However, the two clubs have yet to reach a mutual agreement on the player’s valuation.

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Hojlund could also pose a challenge to United’s pursuit. As the Red Devils seek a goal-scorer for the upcoming season due to uncertainties with other players, Hojlund appears to be their prime target, but they must consider financial fair play regulations before making a substantial offer.