Liverpool pursue Romeo Lavia with €30 million bid

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a €30 million bid for highly sought-after 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

The teenager had an impressive debut season in the Premier League, attracting interest from top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

The Reds’ pursuit of Lavia has intensified due to potential departures of key midfielders like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp sees Lavia as a suitable replacement for Fabinho and is eager to bolster his midfield options.

However, the Saints have been demanding nearly double the proposed €30 million bid, holding a strong position in negotiations. Liverpool must act swiftly as other interested parties, like Arsenal and potentially Manchester City, could rekindle their interest with new player sales.

Manchester City, in particular, could pose a significant threat as they have a buyback clause for Lavia worth £40 million, valid from 2024. This could provide them with an advantage in negotiating a deal with Southampton.

To avoid losing the Belgian attacker to rivals, Liverpool must consider making a more reasonable offer closer to Southampton’s asking price. Securing the talented midfielder will be crucial to their plans for the upcoming season.