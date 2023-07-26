Arsenal close in on €8 Million Deal for Bitello from Gremio

Arsenal are on the verge of securing the signature of Brazilian midfield talent Bitello from Gremio in a deal worth approximately €8 million.

The transfer is expected to be finalised soon, adding to Mikel Arteta’s squad. However, the 23-year-old might not immediately become a regular starter and could potentially be sent out on loan to gain more experience.

After sealing the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber early in the transfer window, Arsenal’s activity in the market has slowed down. Arteta is content with the early business, which allows the club to shift its focus to player sales. Notably, players like Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun could attract substantial offers and leave the club.

While the Gunners have shown interest in attacking talents such as Michael Olise and Mohammed Kudus, they might also consider bolstering their midfield. Arteta has expressed admiration for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but their potential acquisitions could be hindered by their high price tags.

In the pursuit of less renowned talents, Arsenal’s scouts have been impressed by Bitello during their observations. Negotiations with Gremio initially started at €10 million, but it seems that the two clubs have settled on a deal worth €8 million for the young midfielder.

Although Bitello’s potential move to the Gunners has been relatively quiet in the English media, Italian sources have reported on the progress. Arteta is likely to take his time integrating the Brazilian into the team, and a loan move could be on the cards to help him adapt to European football.

Overall, Arsenal seem determined to continue strengthening their squad through strategic signings and sales, while also keeping an eye on emerging talents from various sources, exemplified by their pursuit of Bitello from Gremio.