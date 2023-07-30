Riccardo Calafiori Linked with Manchester United in £12 Million Move

Manchester United eye the talented left-back Riccardo Calafiori this summer! The young star, who currently plays for FC Basel, has caught the Red Devils’ attention, and they are keen on adding him to their squad to bolster their defence after Alex Telles’ departure.

Born in Italy and only 21 years old, Calafiori has been making waves since his move to Switzerland. His impressive performances have earned him a place in Basel’s first team, and now he’s on the verge of a big-money move. It’s reported that the deal could be worth £12 million – not bad for a player who joined Basel for around 5.75 million euros less than a year ago!

But it’s not just his club performances that have caught United’s eye. Calafiori’s potential and talent have not gone unnoticed by the Italian national teams. He has proudly represented Italy at every youth level, starting from under-15 and most recently shining for the under-21 side this year. This shows the youngster’s dedication and promise, making him a desirable addition to any top-tier club.

However, Manchester United will have to act fast if they want to secure the young left-back. Reports suggest that Inter Milan have already made contact with Calafiori’s representatives, expressing their interest in bringing him back to Italy. So, the race is on, and negotiations must happen swiftly to avoid missing out on this promising talent.

But that’s not the only exciting news for Manchester United fans! The Red Devils are said to be active in the transfer market over the next few weeks, and they are on the verge of announcing a deal for Rasmus Hojlund. It looks like the club is making some smart moves to strengthen their squad with promising young prospects.