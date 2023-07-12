Chelsea Eye Rayan Cherki as Potential Replacement for Christian Pulisic

Chelsea have set their sights on Rayan Cherki as a potential replacement for the outgoing Christian Pulisic, who is set to join AC Milan.

The sale of Pulisic to the Rossoneri has been approved by the west London club, and the American is expected to be officially unveiled by his new Serie A club in the near future.

In the wake of Pulisic’s departure, the Blues are keen to secure a high-quality replacement for their squad. According to ESPN, they have identified Cherki as a prime target and are preparing to make a move for the 19-year-old forward.

Cherki has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising young attackers in Ligue 1. During the previous season, he impressed with five goals and six assists in 39 appearances. His exceptional dribbling skills and ability to win duels make him a prospective top-class attacker in the years to come.

Lyon currently value the Frenchman at €40 million, but they may be willing to negotiate a lower fee due to concerns related to Financial Fair Play.