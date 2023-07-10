Liverpool in talks to sign Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia regarding a potential transfer in the current summer window.

Talks between Liverpool & #Lavia are concrete and ongoing. 🔴 Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. #LFC ➡️ As reported: His price tag is around £50m

➡️ Klopp wants him! ℹ️: Very press resistant player – even in high pressure situations, he… pic.twitter.com/sFCxiFP7UR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 9, 2023

The 19-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Saints despite their relegation.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is interested in acquiring the Belgian as part of the team’s summer rebuild. However, negotiations are still ongoing, and there is no agreement on wages yet.

Liverpool’s pre-season preparations are set to begin, and they would benefit from securing Lavia’s services early to integrate him into their playing style.

The Reds have already made signings in the form of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but are looking for a ball-winning midfielder who can also retain possession.

Lavia fits this profile and has more experience in the top flight compared to Liverpool’s young talents.

Southampton have set an asking price of £50 million, which the Merseyside giants are currently unwilling to meet. The outcome of the negotiations will depend on which party concedes first.