Man United Eyeing Porto Striker Mehdi Taremi in Surprise Transfer Move

In an unexpected turn of events, Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock approach to secure the services of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi during the current transfer window.

With already substantial spending on Chelsea’s Mason Mount (£55m) and Inter’s Andre Onana (£43m), the Red Devils find their funds somewhat restricted. However, according to A Bola, the 20-time English champions might pursue a cost-effective option to strengthen their strike force.

Taremi has long been on Man United’s radar, and now the time might be right to make a move for the Iranian striker, who has caught the attention of Al-Hilal as well. Despite their interest, Taremi has turned down the Saudi Arabian side, preferring to stay in Europe.

It is believed that United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, holds a deep admiration for Taremi’s abilities. With a potential transfer fee of approximately £17m, a deal could materialise in the coming weeks.

Taremi displayed sensational form for Porto last season, scoring an impressive 31 goals and contributing 14 assists in the Primeira Liga. The striker’s remarkable performances have undoubtedly made him an attractive prospect for Man United.