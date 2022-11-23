Everton keen on signing Hoffenheim’s Dennis Geiger

Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Everton, according to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Toffees made a number of high-profile signings in a bid to transform their fortunes on the pitch during Frank Lampard’s first full transfer window over the summer.

However, a miserable run of form before the World Cup break has left the Premier League club having to contemplate changes during the mid-season transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit have identified Hoffenheim’s Geiger as a potential addition.

Geiger has made a total of 106 appearances in all competitions. Furthermore, the 24-year-old has contributed six goals and 11 assists in the German top flight.

Geiger’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Although, the midfielder is allegedly attracting interest from elsewhere.