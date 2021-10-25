Everton frontrunners to sign Man United attacker Jesse Lingard











Everton have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard.

Despite a host of speculation over the summer, the England international stayed at Old Trafford, but he has found it difficult to make his way into the club’s first XI this term.

West Ham United and Newcastle United are both said to be interested in signing the 28-year-old during the mid-season transfer window.

However, according to Football Insider, the Toffees are leading the race for the winger, who is contracted to the Red Devils until next June.

The report adds that the Merseyside outfit could sign Lingard on an initial loan deal at the turn of the year, but there could be the option to make the move permanent in June 2022.