Chelsea to rekindle Edson Alvarez interest this winter?

Chelsea will reportedly try again to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in January, after a failed attempt in the summer transfer window.

The Blues attempted to sign the 24-year-old in the latter days of the summer transfer window, but the Dutch outfit were not prepared to sell the midfielder.

Instead, the West Londoners moved to complete a loan deal for Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

Following the appointment of Graham Potter as Chelsea’s head coach, there were some rumours as to whether the club would return to the Alvarez deal.

However, according to football.london, the Premier League giants are set to reignite their interest in the Mexico international at the midway point of the campaign.

Chelsea are expected to launch another bid for the midfielder, who has expressed his desire to move to Stamford Bridge.