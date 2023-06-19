Chelsea to launch €35m bid for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to pay €35 million to secure the signing of Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been actively searching for a new centre-forward, and it appears they are close to acquiring Jackson from Villarreal.

The 21-year-old has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the West Londoners, and it is expected that the club will soon finalise the deal with his current club.

Rather than triggering Jackson’s €35 million release clause, Chelsea intends to negotiate a long-term payment plan with the Yellow Submarines.

Despite scoring only 12 goals in La Liga last season, Jackson’s form significantly improved towards the end of the campaign, with nine of his goals coming in the final eight games. This has further increased his reputation and made Chelsea the frontrunners for securing his services this summer.

Additionally, there are reports suggesting that Chelsea may pursue another striker regardless of their agreement with the Senegal international. They are monitoring the situations of Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund, who are also attracting interest from Manchester United.