Chelsea reignite Marquinhos pursuit

Chelsea have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos as they attempt to secure his signature in the January transfer window.

The Blues were heavily linked with the 27-year-old defender over the summer, but the transfer window shuts down with the Brazilian remaining in the French capital.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea remain interested in signing the centre-back amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Marquinhos has been impressive for PSG during the 2021-22 campaign, contributing three goals and one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.