Chelsea plotting move for Wilfried Gnonto

Chelsea have reportedly expressed interest in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto for the upcoming season.

The 19-year-old has made a strong impression in his debut season in the Premier League, attracting attention from several clubs including Chelsea.

He initially began his career in the Inter Milan youth academy before joining FC Zurich in Switzerland. After two successful seasons, Leeds United acquired him for a mere £3.8 million prior to the current season.

The teenager has impressed everyone with his performances, making his transfer fee seem like a bargain. In 24 matches, he has been directly involved in 8 goals, scoring 4 times and providing 4 assists.

The Italy international has caught the eye of many clubs who are eager to secure his services. Although he is contracted with the Yorkshire giants until the summer of 2027.

However, whether Gnonto will join Chelsea will depend on the outcome of Leeds United’s battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. If the Whites gets relegated, Gnonto is likely to push for a move, but if they stay in the top flight, he may prefer to stay for another season.

On the other hand, Chelsea are very interested in acquiring Gnonto. They have been closely monitoring his progress throughout the current season and believe he has the potential to become a world-class talent in the near future.