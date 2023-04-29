Arsenal to move for Josip Sutalo

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo for a fee of €18 million.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster the team’s defensive options, particularly on the right side. The Gunners’ pursuit of the Premier League title has been derailed by injuries, making it necessary for the Spanish boss to rectify their transfer market shortcomings and strengthen the squad.

Arsenal’s recent weeks have been marked by disappointment as they have fallen behind in the race for the Premier League title. Their hopes have been further diminished by three draws and a significant defeat to Manchester City, which likely ended their chances of winning the Champions League.

Arteta is determined to address the mistakes made in the transfer market by utilising the upcoming summer window. His focus is on acquiring strong and reliable players to enhance the team’s options for the next season. The primary target for Arsenal remains Declan Rice, while reports also suggest their interest in Moises Caicedo.

The recent weeks have highlighted the urgent need for a new right centre-back, with Evan Ndicka previously mentioned as a potential candidate. However, due to increased competition for Ndicka’s signature, Arsenal are considering alternative options.

Additionally, there is growing interest in Josip Sutalo, a 23-year-old Croatian centre-back. who could potentially leave Dinamo Zagreb in the summer.

According to Croatian media, the North Londoners may need to pay €18 million to secure the services of Sutalo, a fee that appears reasonable from the club’s perspective.

Currently, Arsenal will continue to assess the situation regarding the potential signing of the Croatian. They may initiate talks with Zagreb in the summer, hoping to secure his services without excessive competition.